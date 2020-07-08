MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is airing television campaign ads in Minnesota and Wisconsin linking Joe Biden to a controversial “defund the police” movement.

But there’s a problem with that. Biden doesn’t support defunding the police.

The ad presents a dark, dystopian scene of protests and violence taken directly from actual civil unrest around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, imagining Democrats in charge.

Here’s the script from the ad: