MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is airing television campaign ads in Minnesota and Wisconsin linking Joe Biden to a controversial “defund the police” movement.
But there’s a problem with that. Biden doesn’t support defunding the police.
The ad presents a dark, dystopian scene of protests and violence taken directly from actual civil unrest around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, imagining Democrats in charge.
Here’s the script from the ad:
(phone rings)(ominous music)You have reached the 9-1-1 police emergency line.Due to defunding of the police department, we’re sorry, but no one is her to take your call.If you’re calling to report a rape, please press 1.To report a murder, press 2.To report a home invasion, press 3.(On screen):Joe Biden’s supporters are fighting to defund police departments.Violent crime has exploded.For all other crimes, leave your name and number and someone will get back to you.(On screen: Biden’s face against flames, words “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.)Our estimated wait time is currently 5 days.Good bye.I’m Donald J Trump, and I approve this message.
The ad is distorted and misleading. Yes, there are Democrats who want to “defund” police, but Joe Biden’s not one of them.
After the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, many Democrats called for defunding or disbanding police, including the Minneapolis City Council. Biden said on CBS in June that he does not.
“I don’t support defunding the police,“ he said to CBS News. “I support conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”
Biden in the 1990’s wrote controversial “tough on crime” bills. Now he’s proposing:
- $300 million new dollars for community policing and re-training.
- A federal ban on chokeholds.
- National standards for use of force.
In June, President Trump signed an executive order “encouraging” use of force standards and a chokehold ban, but the President does not order police reform.
But defunding police is a real thing among some Democrats, who want to take the money and use it for community based public safety programs.
And Biden is under pressure to go further than he has.
