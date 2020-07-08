MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To address the recent spike of violence in the Twin Cities, additional federal and state officials are being tasked with investigating, apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators.
Erica H. MacDonald, the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota, announced Wednesday the formation of a new violent crime task force.
“This increase in violence, particularly the shootings, is unacceptable and it must end,” she said, in a statement.
The task force will not flood neighborhoods with officers, MacDonald said. Instead, the officers from various agencies will work to maximize information sharing capabilities so as to more quickly apprehend suspects.
Officers from the FBI, ATF, Secret Service and local sheriff’s offices will be part of the task force.
