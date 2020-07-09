'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.

CBS Now Home To UEFA Champions League, Other UEFA Competitions Beginning In AugustThe network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches beginning in August.

Healed Twins Speedster Byron Buxton: 'I've Got No Limit'An array of injuries was largely responsible for the blight on the first five years of Byron Buxton's still-promising major league career, with surgery last fall to repair labrum damage in his left shoulder serving as the latest setback.

'Every Hole Is Memorable,' Says Mark Immelman On Muirfield Village, Site Of Workday Charity OpenThe Workday Charity Open begins the PGA Tour's two-week stay at Muirfield Village Golf Club with another stellar field.