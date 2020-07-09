Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A statewide decision on mandating masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 could come soon.
Gov. Tim Walz said his administration is closely looking at how to best make it work in the state. The governor said they’ll consider what’s happening in different parts of the state, and a decision could come in the “very near future.”
Several cities already have mask rules of their own.
A new model from the “Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation” predicts Minnesota will average around 330 new cases of COVID-19 each day this fall.
However, if wearing masks becomes more universal, the model predicts only around 50 new cases each day.
