MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after attacking three female relatives earlier this week in Maple Grove.

The Maple Grove Police Department says David Ekers is facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, per charges filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Maple Grove Police Officers were dispatched on a familial domestic call. The caller – the father of the family – reported his son had seriously assaulted multiple members of the family.

When police arrived, they found three seriously injured adult women. They were later identified as Ekers’ mother, sister, and grandmother.

According to the father, he had been working in the basement with Ekers, who went upstairs. He reported he heard a scream and what sounded like “David, no” from his wife. He rushed upstairs to find the victims on the ground, injured. Ekers was standing over them holding a wrench.

Ekers was arrested on site and later interviewed at the police station, where he admitted to trying to kill his family members with a wrench. He said he didn’t attack his father because he saw his father as an ally.

He said he had grabbed the wrench, put on a glove for a better grip, and struck his sister in the head. He then went to find his grandmother and struck her as well. According to Ekers, his mother went downstairs to find his father and when she came back up, he hit her multiple times in the face.

According to the complaint, Ekers has mental health issues. When he was interviewed, he said he wanted to kill the victims because he did not want to be on medication or go back to the hospital.

His 86-year-old grandmother died Thursday in the hospital. The other two victims remain in critical condition.

If convicted, Ekers will face a cumulative 100 years in prison.