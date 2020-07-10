MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he will convene a special legislative session starting on July 13.
The last special session ended abruptly on June 20, after the hope of a compromise between Senate Republicans and House Democrats on police reform and bonding ended, unresolved.
“I am asking Republicans and Democrats in the legislature to work together on the urgent matters Minnesotans expect them to tackle this summer,” said Walz in a release. “Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state.”
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan echoed Walz’s. “We are ready to work with our partners in the legislature to make meaningful change for Minnesotans,” she said.
Walz and Flanagan have said they support recommendations on police reform and accountability introduced by the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus and from the Attorney General’s Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group.
Walz said he will also extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days, to ensure the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the pandemic.
