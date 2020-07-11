Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A house fire in Dunn County has left three people dead.
Officials responded to a call of a house fire on the 6800 block of 270 Avenue in Spring Brook Township at around 10 p.m.
Five people were in the house when the fire started. Two adult women were able to make it out with only minor injuries; two adult men and one child, however, perished. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of other fire services were also dispatched to the scene.
