Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has reported a “cold air” funnel cloud touching down in Becker County.
Cold air funnels are more like a dust devil than a tornado, however they can still cause light damage if they hit. One was reported to touch down on Pelican Lake around 1:06 p.m.
Nearby in the area, NWS reported that hail that measured two inches across fell.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for parts of western and southern Minnesota until 8 p.m. on Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.