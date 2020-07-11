Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating another overnight shooting in the city.
At 10:43 p.m., an adult man called 911 saying he had been shot. Officers arrived at the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue N. The man was transported to North Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The shooting came just hours after community members in Minneapolis and St. Paul held a rally calling for the end to gun violence in the cities.
