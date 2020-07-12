MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A house fire in Dunn County has left three people dead.
Officials responded to a call of a house fire on the 6800 block of 270 Avenue in Spring Brook Township at around 10 p.m.
Five people were in the house when the fire started. Two adult women were able to make it out with only minor injuries; two adult men and one child, however, perished. The victims, 76-year-old Merill Tande, 49-year-old Christopher Rouse and a 6-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other fire services were also dispatched to the scene.
Becca Miles, the closest neighbor to the home, says she heard a boom that shook her house. When she looked outside, she says the entire house was up in flames.
“I did hear somebody screaming for help,” she said. “It’s emotional because you know people didn’t make it. Even though houses aren’t that close, that’s your neighbor. What if it was your house?”
Miles says it took about a dozen fire trucks two hours to put the fire out.
Family of the victims declined to talk about their loved ones.
