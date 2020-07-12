MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state is ‘turning the dial’ and reopening day services for people with disabilities starting this week, the Minnesota Department of Human Services announced Sunday.
Beginning July 13, individuals who live in group homes and other congregate care settings will be able to attend day services programs again after many closed due to COVID-19.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health of all Minnesotans – including emotional and social health,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “My team and I have remained focused on turning the dial, as much as is prudent given the health risks, to get these providers back in service of the people they support.”
Providers are required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place in order to protect participants and staff.
In addition, officials say individuals are prohibited from attending a day service facility if they live with any person with an active case of COVID-19 or have had exposure in the last 14 days.
There are about 300 day services locations in Minnesota that serve about 6,000 people per month.
