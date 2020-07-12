MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.
According to Robbinsdale Police, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on the 3300 block of France Avenue North on a report of a suicidal individual with a gun. Officers from the Crystal Police Department also arrived to assist.
There, officers made repeated attempts to contact the individual from outside the residence when the person unexpectedly came out with a firearm. Authorities say the individual began advancing on officers and ignoring commands to stop when an officer discharged their firearm, striking the person.
The individual was transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.