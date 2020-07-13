Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is in critical condition after being shot Monday evening in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
“Unknown trouble” was first reported at about 6:43 p.m. on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. Officers were alerted before arriving at the scene that someone had been shot.
There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, and is expected to survive.
Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim and the shooter know each other. No one is in custody.
