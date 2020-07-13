CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe storms are expected to rumble Monday night over northwestern Minnesota.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that there’s an enhanced risk for severe storms in an area stretching from St. Cloud up to Bemidji and west out to Fargo.

According to forecasters, the storms look to hit the northwestern corner of the state Monday evening and travel southeast as the night progresses. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain, and possibly flooding.

The storms are expected to weaken before hitting the Twin Cities metro in the overnight hours. However, the storms will be cutting across the state in a line, which brings the threat of straight-line wind damage.

More wet and stormy weather appears to be in store Tuesday for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

