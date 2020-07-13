Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a 26-year-old man is dead after a crash Sunday evening in River Falls Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the intersection of County Trunk Highway O and 690th Avenue. There, officials say Justin Magle of Algoma, Wisconsin was traveling eastbound on 690th Avenue in Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to stop at a stop sign, striking another vehicle.
Despite life-saving efforts, Magle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.