MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teacher has resigned and another has been put on leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior at St. Anthony Village High School.

A petition of nearly 4,000 signatures is circulating online calling for accountability and change.

Two former students, who didn’t want to be identified, describe a pervasive culture of harassment.

One said there was clear sexualization of the teenage girls by the teachers.

“‘Oh, this is so-and-so teacher, he’s just the school pervert,’ and that’s just kind of the way things were,” the other former student said.

Comments on the petition also detail incidents of racism and physical abuse.

Renee Corneille, the superintendent of the St. Anthony New Brighton School District, says reading the petition broke her heart.

She says the alleged behavior is unacceptable and that it’s her responsibility to deal with it.

The district’s conducting an investigation.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our students,” Corneille said. “We are not angry with them. We’re thrilled that they care enough about their community and their school to take the steps necessary to make the change they want to see.”

The two former students are more hopeful now that one of the staff members, a longtime employee they identify as a primary offender, has resigned.

“I didn’t [come forward] then, and I feel like I should protect the future generation now, now that people are listening,” one of the women said.

The St. Anthony Police Department confirmed they were working with the district on the reported allegations.

Corneille encourages any student or alumni who have experienced something inappropriate to contact the district.