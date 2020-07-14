Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you owned an older iPhone that was part of Apple’s “Batterygate” scandal, you could get up to $500.
A class action settlement has been reached for lawsuits involving the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus.
It’s been more than three years since Apple confirmed it slowed down the performance of these models to reduce power demands.
Apple agreed to pay roughly $25 per device, however, if the number of people that make claims is low, each person could get as much as $500.
For more information about submitting a claim, click here.
