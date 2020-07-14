MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Wisconsin-Stout was awarded $300,000 Tuesday from the CARES Act to help their community respond and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Wisconsin’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make this investment in the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s EDA University Center to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by implementing strategies to leverage innovation to strengthen the region’s workforce, advance technology adaption, and bolster the critical manufacturing sector.”
The CARES Act provides the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Wisconsin-Stout is one of more than 850 existing grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the CARES Act.
