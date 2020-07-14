Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot in the face and arm Tuesday afternoon at the homeless encampment inside of Powderhorn Park, according to the Minneapolis Park Police Department.
Officers were called there just before 2 p.m., and arrived to find the victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
No one is in custody, and police are still investigating.
