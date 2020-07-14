MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington say a 52-year-old man is in custody after crashing a car into a home, causing a fire.
According to police, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a residence on the 200 block of 107th Street Circle. There, officials say an erratic driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a garage, which in turn caused a fire.
The fire spread to the residence and was eventually put out by the Blaine Fire Department. Authorities say no one was at the home at the time of the crash.
The driver and his three passengers were not seriously injured. According to police, the 52-year-old driver was the only one arrested.
He is currently in custody at the Blaine Police Department on charges of probable cause of 2nd degree DUI, DANCO violation and a hit-and-run.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
