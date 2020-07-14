MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest traditions ahead of the Minnesota State Fair is the crowning of Princess Kay of the Milky Way — but it will all look a little different this year.
The 67th annual coronation will be live streamed on the Princess Kay Facebook page on Aug. 12 at a private banquet for the 10 candidates and their families. The candidates will be judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy.
Also, the butter sculpting event will be held the next day in a closed session at the butter booth on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Although the public will not be able to watch the event in person, live updates will also be streamed on their Facebook page each day.
On May 22, the Minnesota State Fair had announced the cancellation of the fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks it may pose to the fairgoers.
READ MORE: ‘It’s The Only Decision’: Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
Therefore, the fair says social distancing guidelines will be implemented for any in-person event.
For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com.
You must log in to post a comment.