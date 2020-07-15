Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in St. Paul Wednesday evening.
The St. Paul Police Department say the shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue north and Concordia Avenue west.
.@sppdmn confirms a homicide happened on Concordia Ave between Western and Arundel St. Part of the scene is blocked off from the public view. Large crowd here. @WCCO https://t.co/bHF0ab8DKe pic.twitter.com/cETlEx7OJT
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) July 16, 2020
Police have since blocked off parts of the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
No other information is provided at this time. Check back with WCCO for updates.
