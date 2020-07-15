CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

The St. Paul Police Department say the shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue north and Concordia Avenue west.

Police have since blocked off parts of the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

No other information is provided at this time. Check back with WCCO for updates.

