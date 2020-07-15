MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

“I’m not that kind of guy,” Floyd says as he struggles against the officers. “I just had COVID, man, I don’t want to go back to that.” An onlooker pleads with Floyd to stop struggling, saying, “You can’t win!” Floyd replies, “I don’t want to win!”

A few minutes later, with Floyd now face-down on the street, the cameras record his fading voice, still occasionally saying, “I can’t breathe” before he goes still.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle was among the few who were given access to watch the video on Wednesday. She reports that the body worn cameras of former officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng began with the two of them in a squad car. They pulled up to Cup Foods in South Minneapolis and they go into the store. They were quickly told about a car that was still across the street, and that the person in that car allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

The officers quickly exited Cup Foods and walked across the street through traffic over to that vehicle, and it’s Lane that went up to the driver’s side window with something in his hand. It almost looked like the back of a flashlight or some kind of baton; he then tapped on the window.

George Floyd was in the driver’s seat. They exchanged a couple words and quickly Lane demanded that Floyd put his hands where he can see them. When he didn’t, you see Lane raise his weapon, pointing it at the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Floyd eventually put his hands on the steering wheel, at some point putting his head down on the wheel before coming back to talk to Lane. They talked a little bit more before Lane essentially pulled Floyd out of the vehicle. That is the first time that there’s a bit of what appears to be a struggle on the video.

Mayerle said you can’t see everything that’s happening as the cameras move around a lot. You do see that Lane and Kueng got Floyd in cuffs. They talk throughout this time and Kueng led Floyd over to the wall of a building nearby, where Lane went on to talk to the two other people that were in the vehicle, getting their names and other information.

The next point comes when Kueng and Lane are seen walking Floyd across the street and back to their squad vehicle near Cup Foods. This is when Floyd started to say he was claustrophobic, “I can’t breathe. I don’t want to go in there.”

Mayerle said Floyd became louder and more adamant with his words. There are points early on where you have the impression like he was almost in tears. But at this point, he is shown clearly saying that he doesn’t want to go into the squad car, and a struggle to get them into the squad ensued.

You can see him almost brace and turn around and put his back against the squad, closing his eyes again at one point. Eventually, he goes through the back seat of the squad and out the other side. That is the first time we see former officer Derek Chauvin, along with Lane, on that side where they get Floyd onto the ground.

That is where much of the video picks up from what bystanders captured, but we continue to see it from Lane and Kueng’s video, Mayerle said.

The recordings from Lane and Kueng are part of the criminal case against them and two other officers in Floyd’s May 25 death. Derek Chauvin, who held his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, is charged with second-degree murder. Lane, Kueng and another officer, Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting.

All four officers were fired a day after Floyd’s death. Journalists and members of the public were allowed to view the footage Wednesday by appointment. Judge Peter Cahill, without explanation, has declined to allow publication of the video.

The footage shows the officers’ view of a death already widely seen on a bystander’s cellphone video, which set off tumultuous protests in Minneapolis that quickly spread around the world and sparked a national reckoning on race and policing.

In the struggle, Floyd loses a shoe. What appears to be Chauvin’s chest-mounted body camera winds up underneath the squad car, and Floyd eventually winds up on the pavement with the officers holding him down.

Chauvin and Kueng each grip one of Floyd’s handcuffed hands to hold them in position behind his back, with Kueng’s knee appearing to press on Floyd’s bottom or just below. Lane is at Floyd’s feet.

The officers sound clinical as the minutes tick by. “I think he’s passing out,” one officer says. “You guys all right, though?” someone asks. “Yeah — good so far,” says one. Another — apparently Lane — says: “My knee might be a little scratched, but I’ll survive.” Kueng reaches out with a free hand to pull a pebble from the police SUV’s tire tread and toss it to the street.

Lane did not sound particularly worried the first time he asked Chauvin whether they should roll Floyd on his side and suggested that Floyd might be in delirium. People in the crowd can be heard expressing fear for Floyd’s condition, asking whether he had a pulse and was breathing.

A couple of minutes later, Lane sounds a bit more concerned when he asks again about rolling Floyd onto his side. The officers go quiet but show no apparent urgency as Kueng checks for a pulse and says he cannot find one.

Lane’s camera shows him following an unresponsive, shirtless Floyd on a stretcher into an ambulance, where EMTs instructed him to perform CPR. The video shows Lane performing constant chest compressions by hand with no visible results.

The ambulance parks a few blocks away from the store for several minutes while Lane and the EMTs work on Floyd, rather than heading straight to the hospital, even though they all know that Floyd is in full cardiac arrest, as indicated by dispatcher audio.

A coalition of news organizations and attorneys for Lane and Kueng have said that making the videos public would provide a more complete picture of what happened when Floyd was taken into custody.

The viewing of the video took place place on the same day Floyd family attorney Ben Crump was announcing a lawsuit against the city and the police officers involved in his death.

The body camera videos and transcripts were filed in court last week by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, as part of a request to have Lane’s case dismissed. Gray said at the time that he wanted the videos to be made public, telling the Star Tribune that they would show the “whole picture.” Gray said the bystander video shows just the last piece of what happened and “is not fair.”

Gray’s request highlighted portions of the body camera video that show Floyd “actively resisting and acting erratic” with officers. It also noted Floyd’s “request” to be put on the ground. Gray also argued that Lane did not have a clear view of what Chauvin was doing.

Kueng’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, has also asked that the video be made public.

