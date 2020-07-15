MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was injured in a Brooklyn Park shooting Wednesday evening.
According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded at about 5:00 p.m., to a report of shots fired outside Fast & Fresh Convenience Store near the intersection of 63rd Avenue north and Zane Avenue north.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult woman suffering from a lower body gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
According to preliminary investigation, it was determined that two individuals exchanged gunfire from across a parking lot at each other. The victim of the gunshot was interviewed at the hospital and is believed to be a bystander unrelated to the incident.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
