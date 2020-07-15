CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Burnsville, Group Home, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Missing Man, Vulnerable Adult

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public’s help is being sought after a resident of a Burnsville group home went missing Saturday.

According to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, 55-year-old Steve Condon eloped from his group home on Saturday. He is also new to the area and does not know the area.

“While Steve has a history of elopement, he has always been found or has returned to his home within 24 hours,” Lutheran Social Service of MN said.
Condon is described as a white man with medium build, black hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

