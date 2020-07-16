Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Anoka County Thursday morning.
According to the Ramsey Police Department, the crash happened at about 8:14 a.m. when a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 10 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard in the right lane when it lost control, rolled and landed in the southwest corner of the intersection.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
There is no other information provided at this time. Check back with WCCO for updates.
