MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) on Thursday announced that it is canceling non-conference contests for the fall sports season.
According to MIAC, the decision comes as administrators and staff develop best practices for the possible return of athletics in the fall.
“With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses,” MIAC said.
MIAC says presidents and athletic directors will continue to explore opportunities for the fall.
MIAC competes in NCAA Division III.
