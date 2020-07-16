MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say four people are in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bloomington hotel Sunday morning.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded at about 11:45 a.m. to an unresponsive woman in a room at the LaQuinta Hotel at 7815 Nicollet Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the woman had visible signs of trauma and was believed to have been dead for an extended period of time. Medical examiners revealed the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old Jennifer Ann Swaggert of Minneapolis.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested a 39-year-old woman for probable cause second-degree homicide. She is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.
Three 17-year-olds from the metro area were also arrested and are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center on probable cause second-degree homicide.
