CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Semi Truck Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi that overturned and set on fire is affecting traffic on Interstate 694 and Interstate 494 in Oakdale Thursday evening.

(credit: CBS viewer)

According to the state patrol, at about 6:00 p.m., the crash had all of I-694 southbound closed, and traffic was being diverted to the I-94 west ramp. Also, the left chute lane of I-494 northbound was completely blocked and diverting traffic to east I-94.

Authorities report non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says northbound I-494 traffic has been reopened, but the left-hand through traffic chute lane is still blocked from the crash.

While southbound I-494 will be closed for an extended period of time, the state patrol asks drivers to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for updates. 

Comments