MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state officials are reminding those receiving unemployment insurance benefits to plan ahead with the additional weekly $600 federal payment expected to end later this month.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said, unless it’s extended by the federal government, the last week the benefit will be paid is the week ending July 25.

Applicants will be able to request this week of benefits between July 26 and July 31.

According to DEED, the end of the payment will not impact applicant eligibility. Minnesotans who are eligible for unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will continue to receive regular payments — just without the additional $600 payment.

The reminder comes as state officials announced a fall in the state’s unemployment rate. According to DEED, Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in June — down from 9.9% in May. Nearly 85,000 payroll jobs were added, with gains in leisure and hospitality.

Still, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove acknowledged that the end of the payment will be difficult for many.

“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grove said. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”

DEED is reminding Minnesotans facing unemployment that there are many state resources and additional support available during this time of need.

“COVID-19 has created challenges and uncertainties for everyone, and we’re here to help,” Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said. “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”

The weekly $600 payment, known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), was authorized by the federal CARES Act.

For more information on additional resources, click here.