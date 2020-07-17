Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say that a 60-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Fayal Township.
The crash happened along Highway 53 near County Road 16 at about 8 p.m.
A Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Keith Allan Perrault, of Eveleth, lost control near the intersection and rolled.
Perrault was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
