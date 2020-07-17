MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is stepping up enforcement at restaurants to make sure they’re following COVID-19 rules.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday they have received 120 complaints about too many people inside of restaurants and bars, and employees not wearing masks.
The state is now reassigning staff to respond. Officials say they will have a conversation with businesses first to make sure they know the rules. They will then check back a few days later to make sure the business is following them.
If not, the business will get a warning. And if nothing changes, they will get a cease-and-desist order.
MDH officials say the enforcement is focused on businesses that don’t have adequate preparedness plans, and that allow too many customers at a single table without proper social distancing.
