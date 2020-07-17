CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Emoji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday, July 17 is World Emoji Day.

There are more than 1,800 different emojis to choose from, but that library is about to expand. Apple is previewing its new emojis like a ninja, boomerang, piñata, and bubble tea.

Apple’s iOS users can expect the new expressive icons this fall.

With many social distancing, a number of people are probably texting emoji to others than ever before. Here are the top 10 most-used emoji on Twitter in April 2020:

  1. 😂  Face with Tears of Joy
  2. 😭  Loudly Crying Face
  3. 🥺  Pleading Face
  4. 🤣  Rolling on the Floor Laughing
  5. ❤️  Red Heart
  6. ✨  Sparkles
  7. 😍  Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes
  8. 🙏  Folded Hands
  9. 😊  Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes
  10. 🥰  Smiling Face with Hearts

The word emoji means “picture word” in Japanese.

Comments