Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday, July 17 is World Emoji Day.
There are more than 1,800 different emojis to choose from, but that library is about to expand. Apple is previewing its new emojis like a ninja, boomerang, piñata, and bubble tea.
Apple’s iOS users can expect the new expressive icons this fall.
With many social distancing, a number of people are probably texting emoji to others than ever before. Here are the top 10 most-used emoji on Twitter in April 2020:
- 😂 Face with Tears of Joy
- 😭 Loudly Crying Face
- 🥺 Pleading Face
- 🤣 Rolling on the Floor Laughing
- ❤️ Red Heart
- ✨ Sparkles
- 😍 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes
- 🙏 Folded Hands
- 😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes
- 🥰 Smiling Face with Hearts
The word emoji means “picture word” in Japanese.
You must log in to post a comment.