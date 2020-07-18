Minnesota United And Real Salt Lake Play To 0-0 DrawThe teams remained at the top of Group D with four points, although Real Salt Lake has the advantage on goal differential. Still, it was a missed opportunity for both clubs as the winner would have clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a victory.

Twins Pick Jose Berríos To Start Season Opener Against White SoxAll-Star right-hander José Berríos will start the season opener for the Minnesota Twins.

Twins Will Continue To Hire Off-Duty MPD Officers For SecurityThe decision, according to a statement released Friday, came as a result of conversations with MPD Chief Arradondo and voices "both inside and outside the Twins organization."

Mike Max: This Twins Team 'Really Has An Identity And Knows Who They Are'Even with only 60 games, the Minnesota Twins are expected to contend, but can they repeat last season's showing?