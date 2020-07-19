MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report 830 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
That brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 42,315 since the pandemic began.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the positive cases make up 10.3% of the 8,089 tests processed since Saturday.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the daily positivity rate fell below 3% during the first half of June but increased recently.
Sunday’s positivity rate is the highest percentage of tests to come back positive in the past two weeks.
One more COVID-19 death was reported Sunday, raising Wisconsin’s death toll to 844.
