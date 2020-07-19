MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Apple Valley say a driver is in custody after fleeing police and crashing a car into a townhouse early Sunday morning.
According to the police department, an officer was monitoring traffic on Cedar Avenue around 3 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle traveling south speeding.
The officer attempted to catch up to the car to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle continued to accelerate away from law enforcement. Police say the officer continued to pursue the car until the suspect, unfamiliar with the area, drove westbound on 145th Street and left the roadway at the intersection with Hayes Road.
There, police say the driver struck and entered a townhouse, causing substantial structural damage. Authorities say the residents were not injured.
According to police, several of the six occupants of the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries. One passenger was transported by ambulance because of a laceration.
Investigators say the driver admitted to fleeing police to avoid a speeding ticket. The individual is currently being held in Dakota County Jail pending charges.
