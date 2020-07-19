MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin were dealt another night of severe weather Saturday.

This comes after a round of severe thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning, which left wind damage throughout northern Minnesota, and thousands of people without power.

Tornado warnings expired in several Minnesota and Wisconsin counties by 10:30 p.m., but many of those same counties were under severe thunderstorm watches until midnight.

Several power lines and trees were knocked down in Denmark Township near Afton. And the National Weather Service says a likely tornado touched down just north of Prescott, Wisconsin.

.@NWSTwinCities says that a tornado occurred in the circled area around 10:03pm Saturday night… a few miles NNE of Prescott, #WIwx. Radar velocity (upper rt) & correlation coefficient (lower rt) show it. Awaiting information on EF rating, path, etc. pic.twitter.com/RU0pBozJog — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 19, 2020

Some storms passed through the Twin Cities in the 8 p.m. hour, but they were not severe.

The severe thunderstorm watch continues to be cancelled behind line of storms pushing east through western WI right now. Get the full forecast on @wcco News at 10 PM. pic.twitter.com/Wgv7wEzOL0 — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 19, 2020

An excessive heat warning was also in place from the Twin Cities and south until 9 p.m.

The actual temperature in the Twin Cities was near 90 degrees for much of Saturday, but throw in the high humidity and heat indices reached into the triple digits. Much of the southern part of the state was steamed with feel-like temps ranging between 100-116 degrees.

Humidity will drop and winds will pick up Sunday, with a forecasted high of 86 in the metro. Storm chances return Tuesday, and more heat is expected next weekend.