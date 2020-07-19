MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more calls for change in the Twin Cities this weekend, this time in the northeast metro.
The Roseville Rejects Racism rally began at Evergreen Park Sunday, before protesters took to the streets.
The event was organized after police say there has been a string of bias-motivated crimes targeting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Demonstrators say they want city leadership to ensure the safety of all community members.
Police released surveillance camera images earlier this week of a man and a woman stealing Black Lives Matter signs in Roseville last month. Someone also left dead raccoons in the neighborhood, including one nailed to a power pole this week.
Anyone with information is urged to call Roseville Police at 651-792-7008. Tips can also be submitted online.
