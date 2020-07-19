MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Buffalo County say a 70-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a train in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 12:20 p.m. to a crossing near the 300 block of South Main Street. There, officials found Linda Sanden of Albert Lea, Minnesota along the railroad tracks with fatal injuries.
Authorities say their initial investigation indicates that Sanden and a family member were getting ready to go fishing when the 70-year-old began to carry gear across the railroad tracks.
An eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was reportedly nearing the area when crews observed Sanden on the tracks. According to the sheriff’s office, crews attempted to warn Sanden and stop the train but were unable to avoid a collision.
No additional information is available at this time.
