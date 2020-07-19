Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say no one was hurt after a boat capsized on White Iron Lake Sunday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a water emergency at the lake. There, officials say a 14-foot boat with five people in it capsized.
All five people were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to a nearby island where they were rescued and brought to shore.
Officials say gusty winds contributed to the incident.
The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to always wear life jackets.
