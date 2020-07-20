MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The co-owner of Popol Vuh, a northeast Minneapolis restaurant known for its fine-dining Mexican cuisine, has announced its closure.
Jami Olson in a Facebook post Monday, confirmed that her and co-owner José Alarcon have made the decision to not reopen Popul Vuh.
Olson noted how difficult the decision to close was and how grateful she is for all “who helped create the magic.”
“We are so proud of what it was, and all the awards and accolades that José got for his beautiful food. But as a destination restaurant, when people really aren’t going out for that kind of dining, we needed to face the situation,” said Olson in an interview with MSP Magazine.
Olson and Alarcon say their more casual dining, Centro, will remain open for business.
