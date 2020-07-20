CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Tornadoes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather officials have confirmed that at least four tornadoes developed in Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the nights of severe weather over the weekend.

The strongest of the weekend tornadoes, an EF-1 with winds estimated at 100 mph, happened Saturday night in the east metro, according to a National Weather Service preliminary damage report. The twister touched down shortly before 10 p.m. in Hastings and traveled into western Wisconsin. No injuries were reported, but trees and farm buildings were damaged.

Another tornado, an EF-0 with estimated winds at 65 mph, also swirled Saturday night in the east metro. Radar confirmed that it traveled from Woodbury to Afton. However, no damage was found on the ground.

Two other tornadoes were recorded early Saturday morning in north-central Minnesota. The stronger tornado, an EF-1 with winds estimated around 90 mph, happened in northwestern Isanti County, starting around Ogilvie and ending near Braham. Shortly after, a weaker EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Braham. Boats and docks in the area sustained damaged.

Comments