MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather officials have confirmed that at least four tornadoes developed in Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the nights of severe weather over the weekend.
The strongest of the weekend tornadoes, an EF-1 with winds estimated at 100 mph, happened Saturday night in the east metro, according to a National Weather Service preliminary damage report. The twister touched down shortly before 10 p.m. in Hastings and traveled into western Wisconsin. No injuries were reported, but trees and farm buildings were damaged.
Two tornadoes were captured well by the terminal Doppler radar in the southeast metro late on July 18th. In the upper left, the 1st tornado develops real close to the radar and tracks northeast. The 2nd tornado develops rapidly and continues eastward into WI before dissipating. pic.twitter.com/GaZyXZnsZG
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 20, 2020
Another tornado, an EF-0 with estimated winds at 65 mph, also swirled Saturday night in the east metro. Radar confirmed that it traveled from Woodbury to Afton. However, no damage was found on the ground.
Two other tornadoes were recorded early Saturday morning in north-central Minnesota. The stronger tornado, an EF-1 with winds estimated around 90 mph, happened in northwestern Isanti County, starting around Ogilvie and ending near Braham. Shortly after, a weaker EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Braham. Boats and docks in the area sustained damaged.
