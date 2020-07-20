MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that they’ve found a dead body in the burned-out wreckage of Max It Pawn on Lake Street.
The body, which they believe was that of an adult man, was discovered Monday morning.
The building was one of a number that went up in flames along Lake Street near the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct on late May, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Floyd died after former officer Derek Chauvin held a knee down on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, documents show.
In June, Montez Terriel was charged with setting he fire at Max It Pawn.
In addition to the Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division are also involved in the investigation.
If anyone has information on the body that was discovered in the pawn shop wreckage, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
