MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the past two weeks, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 14 Minnesota bars and restaurants were caught breaking the rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The businesses could be fined or lose their liquor licenses if they don’t comply. Here are the 14 offenders:
- Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club — Shakopee
- Breakfast Bar of Minnesota — Minneapolis
- COV — Wayzata
- Cowboy Jacks — Minneapolis
- Dino’s Hardhat Cuisine and Libation — Anoka
- Hoban Korean BBQ — Minneapolis
- K & J Catering – St. Paul
- Long Siding Bar & Grill – Princeton
- Neisen’s Sports Bar & Grill — Savage
- Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant — Shakopee
- Princeton Speedway — Princeton
- Rollie’s – Sauk Rapids
- Route 47 Pub & Grub — Fridley
- The Stadium — Annandale
The Minnesota Department of Health announced last Friday it’s taking action after receiving 120 complaints about restaurants and bars where employees were not wearing face masks, and social distancing wasn’t being enforced. Businesses will receive a warning, and could face cease-and-desist orders if they don’t comply.
