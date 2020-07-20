MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) board on Monday approved a resolution to require face coverings at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in the wake of COVID-19.

The new regulation, which becomes effective July 27, applies in all public spaces at the airport, including terminals, parking ramps, shuttle buses, trams, rental car operations and other similar facilities.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many places around the nation, it is clear that face coverings along with social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing are key to keep ourselves and those around us safer,” said Brian Ryks, MAC CEO. “Airlines and a growing number of airports already mandate the use of face coverings. Adding MSP to that number not only serves as an additional health safety measure, but it also helps provide consistency for people traveling from airport to airport.”

Officials say there are exceptions to the new regulation, including persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. Children two years or younger, as well as unaccompanied minors 12 or younger, are also excluded from the regulation.

Free face coverings are available at information booths within MSP’s terminals. Other health safety items, such as hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant wipes are also available for sale at several MSP retail stores and vending machines throughout the airport.