Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school in southern Minnesota plans to welcome students back next week.
Sumner Elementary in Austin follows a 45-15 model, which means kids go to school for 45 days then are off for 15 days.
Read More: ‘You Can’t Just Charge Straight Ahead’: Health Experts Say Virus Spread Must Guide School Reopenings
When classes resume Tuesday, parents can choose to have their child do distance learning for the school year or a hybrid model, which is a mix of classroom and at-home instruction.
The school is following summer camp guidelines. It says it will transition to the state recommendations once they are announced.
Read More: MDE Survey Finds 64% Of Minnesota Parents Feel Comfortable Sending Their Students Back To School This Fall
You must log in to post a comment.