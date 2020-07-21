CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school in southern Minnesota plans to welcome students back next week.

Sumner Elementary in Austin follows a 45-15 model, which means kids go to school for 45 days then are off for 15 days.

Read More: ‘You Can’t Just Charge Straight Ahead’: Health Experts Say Virus Spread Must Guide School Reopenings

When classes resume Tuesday, parents can choose to have their child do distance learning for the school year or a hybrid model, which is a mix of classroom and at-home instruction.

The school is following summer camp guidelines. It says it will transition to the state recommendations once they are announced.

Read More: MDE Survey Finds 64% Of Minnesota Parents Feel Comfortable Sending Their Students Back To School This Fall

Comments