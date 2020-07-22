Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People stuck at home because of the pandemic appear to be upgrading their TVs.
The research firm NPD Group says consumers have been buying televisions at levels normally seen during the holidays.
Sales of TVs 65 inches or larger were up 53% in the first six months of the year.
In addition to TV’s, there was also a surge in sales for sound bars, streaming players, and mounts.
The growth is not expected to last. The Consumer Technology Association forecasts a 2% decrease for 2020 overall.
