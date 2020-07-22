CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are still searching for a swimmer who went missing Tuesday night in St. Paul.

The city’s fire department says the juvenile swimmer went missing at about 7:30 p.m. in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls Regional Park.

Two Ramsey County Sheriff’s office water patrol boats and rescue swimmers were utilized in the search Tuesday, and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also assisted.

The swimmer was not located and the search was turned over to Ramsey County Water Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

