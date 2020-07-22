MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some drivers in the Twin Cities east metro could experience delays this weekend because of road and ramp closures on Interstate 94.
Both directions of I-94 at the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange in Washington County will close Friday for demolition of a temporary bridge. Ramsey County will also close both directions of I-94 between Victoria Street and Western Avenue in St. Paul starting Friday. The interstate will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.
During the closure, crews will remove the southbound Dale Street bridge over the interstate. Motorists should follow the signed detours in the area.
Following the reopening of I-94, crews will close the southbound I-494 exit ramp to Tamarack Road for one month starting Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.
For updated road condition information, along with a detour map, click here.
