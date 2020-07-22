MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Manhattan Toy Company announced Tuesday a recall on “Manhattan Ball” activity toys due to it being a choking hazard.
The “Manhattan Ball” has been sold exclusively to Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com since July 2019.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the toy is being recalled because the plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers that are threaded on the tubes, which can be dangerous for young children to potentially choke on.
Manhattan Toy says they received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball — two of which included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. Also, there was one reported incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.
The CPSC advises consumers to take the recalled toy away from children immediately and contact the toy company, or return it at any Target store to get a refund. There were about 22,100 units sold across the U.S.
To contact Manhattan Toy, call 800-541-1345, email help@manhattantoy.com, or visit the company’s website.
