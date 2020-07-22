MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Children’s Museum announced Wednesday that families can now schedule their visits ahead of the museum’s reopening on Aug. 1.
The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say reservations are required for all visitors, including members.
“We’re excited to begin welcoming families back to the museum in August. We’ve missed the sights and sounds of joyful play,” said Dianne Krizan, president of Minnesota Children’s Museum.
Tickets are $14.95 for ages 1 to 101 and free to members. The museum is requiring all visitors age 5 and older to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 4 are encouraged to also wear a face covering.
“We’ve been busy over the past few weeks closely reviewing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, working to get the museum ready and putting safety measures into place. The health and safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority” Krizan said.
Officials say guests can expect COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning, modified experiences, upgraded air filters and more.
